Saddiq Bey plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 150-116 loss versus the Pacers, Bey put up nine points.

With prop bets available for Bey, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.7 12.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 7.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 20.7 20.9 PR -- 19.3 19.6 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.0



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Magic

Bey is responsible for attempting 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.3 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 13.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bey's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 20th in possessions per game with 104.9.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 112 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Magic have given up 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the league.

The Magic give up 23.7 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 29 2 3 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.