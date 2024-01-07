Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 127-113 win versus the Lakers, Jackson tallied 31 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jackson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.1 20.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.1 PRA -- 28.3 26.9 PR -- 26.7 25.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.0.

Giving up 113.6 points per game, the Suns are the 14th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Suns are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.5 rebounds per game.

The Suns allow 25.1 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2023 35 37 9 2 2 1 1 11/24/2023 29 13 7 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.