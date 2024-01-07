The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (20-15) on January 7, 2024. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.

The 122.6 points per game the Hawks record are 10.6 more points than the Magic allow (112).

When Atlanta scores more than 112 points, it is 14-15.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 125 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 120.9 points per contest.

Atlanta gives up 126.3 points per game in home games, compared to 122.3 in away games.

In home games, the Hawks are making 0.3 fewer treys per game (14.1) than on the road (14.4). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to away from home (36.1%).

Hawks Injuries