Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Report Today - January 7
Find the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Grizzlies prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (19-16) at Footprint Center on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Grizzlies won their last outing 127-113 against the Lakers on Friday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points in the Grizzlies' win, leading the team.
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.4
|1.8
|3.4
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|5.4
|5.0
|1.6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Eric Gordon: Out (Knee), Nassir Little: Out (Knee), Kevin Durant: Out (Hamstring)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.