In Week 18 action at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans' DeAndre Hopkins will be up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and Darious Williams. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Tennessee receivers versus the Jaguars' secondary.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 138.0 8.6 22 75 8.66

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Darious Williams Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins has totaled 68 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,011 (63.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 127 times and has six touchdowns.

Through the air, Tennessee's passing attack has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks fifth-last in the league with 2,915 passing yards (182.2 per game). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 22nd (6.2).

The Titans' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 277 points (17.3 per game).

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 29.2 times per contest, which is third in the league.

In the red zone, the Titans have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 49 times (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 51 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 19 passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Jacksonville has given up the sixth-most in the NFL at 3,924 (245.3 per game).

The Jaguars are ranked 15th in the league in points conceded, at 21.4 per game.

Jacksonville has allowed seven players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

23 players have caught a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Darious Williams Rec. Targets 127 94 Def. Targets Receptions 68 19 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.9 52 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1011 51 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.2 3.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 201 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 4 Interceptions

