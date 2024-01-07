Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly CUSA Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: L 70-68 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: L 81-77 vs Sam Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th
- Last Game: W 70-68 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sam Houston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: W 70-63 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Liberty
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: W 81-77 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UTEP
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th
- Last Game: W 74-69 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 219th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: W 63-53 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Florida International
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 70-63 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 292nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 148th
- Last Game: W 84-47 vs Reinhardt
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
