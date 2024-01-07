Will Colton Dowell Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Colton Dowell did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Dowell's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Colton Dowell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Kevin Rader (LP/hip): 1 Rec; 6 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Dowell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
Dowell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|3
|0
