The Missouri Tigers (9-5) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide average 7.3 more points per game (75.4) than the Tigers give up (68.1).

Alabama is 12-1 when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Missouri has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.4 points.

The 78.3 points per game the Tigers put up are 26.4 more points than the Crimson Tide give up (51.9).

When Missouri puts up more than 51.9 points, it is 9-5.

Alabama is 13-2 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

The Tigers are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Crimson Tide allow to opponents (35.1%).

The Crimson Tide shoot 45.4% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Tigers allow.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

15.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Aaliyah Nye: 12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (50-for-116)

12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (50-for-116) Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jessica Timmons: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Schedule