Alabama vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-3) and the Missouri Tigers (9-5) matching up at Mizzou Arena (on January 7) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 victory for Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 55-45 loss to Ole Miss in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Alabama vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 70, Missouri 66
Other SEC Predictions
- Georgia vs Arkansas
- LSU vs Ole Miss
- Kentucky vs Tennessee
- Florida vs Vanderbilt
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide's best win of the season came in a 78-73 victory against the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals on November 24.
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).
- Alabama has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).
Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-73 over Louisville (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 24
- 70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 108) on November 16
- 70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 124) on December 17
- 74-69 at home over SFA (No. 148) on December 9
- 72-47 over Liberty (No. 153) on November 26
Alabama Leaders
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)
- Aaliyah Nye: 12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (50-for-116)
- Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Jessica Timmons: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide put up 75.4 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 51.9 per contest (10th in college basketball). They have a +377 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.5 points per game.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Crimson Tide are compiling 73.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 75.4.
