Sunday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-3) and the Missouri Tigers (9-5) matching up at Mizzou Arena (on January 7) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 victory for Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 55-45 loss to Ole Miss in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Alabama vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 70, Missouri 66

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide's best win of the season came in a 78-73 victory against the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals on November 24.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Alabama has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

78-73 over Louisville (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 24

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 108) on November 16

70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 124) on December 17

74-69 at home over SFA (No. 148) on December 9

72-47 over Liberty (No. 153) on November 26

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

15.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Aaliyah Nye: 12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (50-for-116)

12.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (50-for-116) Essence Cody: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 45.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jessica Timmons: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide put up 75.4 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 51.9 per contest (10th in college basketball). They have a +377 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.5 points per game.

Over their previous 10 games, the Crimson Tide are compiling 73.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 75.4.

