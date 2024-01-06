On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Yakov Trenin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin has scored in seven of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Trenin has zero points on the power play.
  • Trenin's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 12:50 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 3-0
12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:08 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:04 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:00 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

