There is a clash between 4A teams in Trinity, AL on Saturday, January 6 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with West Morgan High School hosting Westminster Christian Academy.

Westminster vs. West Morgan Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Decatur High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6

1:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Hill High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6

6:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

Fairview High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Sparkman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6

4:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy