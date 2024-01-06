Will UAB be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes UAB's full tournament resume.

How UAB ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-1 NR NR 206

UAB's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, UAB defeated the Memphis Tigers in a 65-63 win on January 3. Denim DeShields, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 20 points with four rebounds and four assists. Mia Moore also played a part with 15 points, 17 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

88-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 232/RPI) on November 29

85-78 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266/RPI) on November 27

73-62 on the road over Nicholls (No. 271/RPI) on December 9

65-53 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 289/RPI) on December 30

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 305/RPI) on November 6

UAB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 10-0

According to the RPI, the Blazers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, the third-most in the country.

Schedule insights

UAB has the luxury of facing the 11th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Blazers have 15 games remaining this year, including 12 against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.

UAB has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UAB's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. UAB Blazers

East Carolina Pirates vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

