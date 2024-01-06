How to Watch the Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans' 76.0 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 73.3 the Chanticleers give up.
- Troy has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
- Coastal Carolina's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 76.0 points.
- The Chanticleers record 67.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.5 the Trojans allow.
- Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.
- When Troy allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.
- This year the Chanticleers are shooting 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans give up.
- The Trojans make 39.0% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Chanticleers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%
- Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-66
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|Georgia State
|L 90-89
|Trojan Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|W 74-71
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|1/10/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/13/2024
|JMU
|-
|Trojan Arena
