The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 76.0 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 73.3 the Chanticleers give up.

Troy has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.

Coastal Carolina's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 76.0 points.

The Chanticleers record 67.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.5 the Trojans allow.

Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.

When Troy allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.

This year the Chanticleers are shooting 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans give up.

The Trojans make 39.0% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Chanticleers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%

12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Makayia Hallmon: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

