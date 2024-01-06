The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-8) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Troy Trojans (4-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans' 76.0 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 73.3 the Chanticleers give up.
  • Troy has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 73.3 points.
  • Coastal Carolina's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 76.0 points.
  • The Chanticleers record 67.3 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 81.5 the Trojans allow.
  • Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.
  • When Troy allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 2-1.
  • This year the Chanticleers are shooting 40.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans give up.
  • The Trojans make 39.0% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Chanticleers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Troy Leaders

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 12.9 PTS, 45.7 FG%
  • Shaulana Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Makayia Hallmon: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Mexico State W 81-66 F&M Bank Arena
12/31/2023 Georgia State L 90-89 Trojan Arena
1/4/2024 @ Georgia Southern W 74-71 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/10/2024 Louisiana - Trojan Arena
1/13/2024 JMU - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.