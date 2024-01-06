The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is 144.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -3.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

The average over/under for Troy's matchups this season is 153.5, nine more points than this game's total.

Troy has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Troy has been posted as the underdog six times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Trojans have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Troy has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 4 36.4% 79.5 162.1 64.8 135.7 139.9 Troy 8 72.7% 82.6 162.1 70.9 135.7 145.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers' record against the spread in Sun Belt games last season was 9-10-0.

The Trojans score an average of 82.6 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Troy is 8-2 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 8-3-0 4-2 7-4-0 Troy 8-3-0 3-2 8-3-0

Troy vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits

Appalachian State Troy 6-0 Home Record 7-1 2-2 Away Record 1-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-0-0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.