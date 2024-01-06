The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-4.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-4.5) 143.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Troy has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Trojans have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this year.

Appalachian State has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Mountaineers' 13 games have hit the over.

