How to Watch Troy vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- This season, Troy has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.0% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 13th.
- The Trojans' 82.6 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers allow.
- Troy has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Troy is scoring 21.8 more points per game at home (92.0) than away (70.2).
- The Trojans are allowing fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (77.8).
- Troy makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (9.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (35.6%).
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 88-81
|Trojan Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 72-65
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|Old Dominion
|W 86-73
|Trojan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Appalachian State
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/10/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/13/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|Trojan Arena
