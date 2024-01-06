The Troy Trojans (8-6, 2-0 Sun Belt) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • This season, Troy has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.0% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the country, the Trojans rank 13th.
  • The Trojans' 82.6 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 64.8 the Mountaineers allow.
  • Troy has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Troy is scoring 21.8 more points per game at home (92.0) than away (70.2).
  • The Trojans are allowing fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (77.8).
  • Troy makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (9.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (35.6%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 88-81 Trojan Arena
12/30/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 72-65 HTC Center
1/4/2024 Old Dominion W 86-73 Trojan Arena
1/6/2024 Appalachian State - Trojan Arena
1/10/2024 Louisiana - Trojan Arena
1/13/2024 Southern Miss - Trojan Arena

