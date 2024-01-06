Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Thomasville High School vs. Sumter Central High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sumter Central High School is hosting Thomasville High School at 7:30 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Thomasville vs. Sumter Central Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Livingston, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games Today
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.