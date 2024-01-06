Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Thomas Novak going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Novak stats and insights
- Novak has scored in five of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Novak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:31
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|11:51
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:28
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
