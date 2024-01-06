2024 NCAA Bracketology: South Alabama March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of South Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How South Alabama ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|264
South Alabama's best wins
South Alabama captured its signature win of the season on November 17, when it took down the Denver Pioneers, who rank No. 225 in the RPI rankings, 82-75. That signature win against Denver included a team-best 24 points from Isiah Gaiter. Marcus Millender, with 17 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 83-62 on the road over Mercer (No. 227/RPI) on December 6
- 86-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 265/RPI) on November 19
- 61-59 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 30
- 83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 306/RPI) on December 21
- 70-56 on the road over Buffalo (No. 339/RPI) on November 11
South Alabama's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, South Alabama is facing the 281st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Jaguars have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Looking at South Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
South Alabama's next game
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
