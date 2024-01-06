We have an exciting high school game -- Pisgah High School vs. Skyline High School -- in Pisgah, AL on Saturday, January 6, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Skyline vs. Pisgah Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games Today

Saint James School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell County High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Prattville Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

