Saturday's game at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) matching up with the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at 4:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for San Diego State, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

San Diego State vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, UNLV 68

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-7.4)

San Diego State (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

San Diego State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UNLV's 5-5-0 ATS record. The Aztecs have gone over the point total in six games, while Rebels games have gone over seven times.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs average 77.4 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (61st in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game.

San Diego State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is grabbing 38.1 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4 per contest.

San Diego State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Aztecs' 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 103rd in college basketball, and the 83.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 47th in college basketball.

San Diego State has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball action), 2.5 fewer than the 12.6 it forces on average (136th in college basketball).

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game, with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (120th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per contest (112th in college basketball).

The 35.8 rebounds per game UNLV accumulates rank 217th in the country. Their opponents pull down 36.3.

UNLV makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

UNLV has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces (84th in college basketball).

