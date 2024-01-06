Samford vs. Citadel January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) meet a fellow SoCon squad, the Citadel Bulldogs (7-5, 0-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Samford vs. Citadel Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Samford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Citadel Players to Watch
- Quentin Millora-Brown: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- AJ Smith: 16.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Winston Hill: 8.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madison Durr: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Samford vs. Citadel Stat Comparison
|Citadel Rank
|Citadel AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|280th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|90.2
|5th
|44th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|277th
|121st
|37.9
|Rebounds
|39.7
|65th
|206th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|61st
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|10.7
|10th
|334th
|10.8
|Assists
|20.5
|4th
|92nd
|10.7
|Turnovers
|14.6
|340th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.