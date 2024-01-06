The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) aim to continue a 12-game winning streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

The Samford Bulldogs are shooting 49% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Citadel Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Samford has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Citadel Bulldogs sit at 106th.

The Samford Bulldogs score 90.1 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 66.5 the Citadel Bulldogs allow.

Samford is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

Samford is putting up 98.6 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 69 points per contest.

The Samford Bulldogs surrender 75 points per game at home, compared to 74.8 in away games.

Samford is averaging 12.2 threes per game with a 44.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.7 more threes and 13.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.5 threes per game, 31.2% three-point percentage).

Samford Upcoming Schedule