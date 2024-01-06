Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Saint James School vs. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint James School is on the road versus Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on Saturday, January 6 at 12:45 PM CT, in 3A action.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint James vs. MCPS Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games Today
Alabama Christian Academy at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.