Saint James School is on the road versus Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on Saturday, January 6 at 12:45 PM CT, in 3A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint James vs. MCPS Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games Today

Alabama Christian Academy at Prattville Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.