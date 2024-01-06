Ryan O'Reilly will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars play on Saturday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:55 per game on the ice, is +1.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 39 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

O'Reilly has a point in 22 games this season (out of 39), including multiple points eight times.

O'Reilly has an assist in 16 of 39 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that O'Reilly hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

O'Reilly has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 39 Games 2 33 Points 1 15 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.