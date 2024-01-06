Will Ryan McDonagh light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

McDonagh has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:45 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:14 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:10 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:19 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

