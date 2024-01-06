The North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) will try to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall as big, 10.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -10.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 152.5 points three times.

The average point total in North Alabama's games this season is 151.5, 1.0 point fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Lions have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

North Alabama has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for North Alabama.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 3 25% 76.4 148.3 75.1 151.2 145.9 Central Arkansas 6 42.9% 71.9 148.3 76.1 151.2 150.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

North Alabama covered nine times in 16 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Lions score 76.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 76.1 the Bears allow.

North Alabama is 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 5-7-0 1-0 5-7-0 Central Arkansas 7-7-0 3-4 6-8-0

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits

North Alabama Central Arkansas 5-1 Home Record 3-4 1-7 Away Record 1-8 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.