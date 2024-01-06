The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-5) play a fellow ASUN team, the North Alabama Lions (4-8), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Flowers Hall. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

North Alabama Players to Watch

Alyssa Clutter: 11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Veronaye Charlton: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Rhema Pegues: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Randrea Wright: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kinley Fisher: 11.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

