Can we expect North Alabama to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on North Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Alabama ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-1 NR NR 262

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama's best wins

North Alabama, in its signature win of the season, beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 61-59 on November 18. Against Jacksonville State, KJ Johnson led the team by posting 23 points to go along with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 298/RPI) on November 30

83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 306/RPI) on November 9

76-64 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on December 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), North Alabama is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Alabama has been handed the 273rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Lions' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and five games against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at North Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Alabama's next game

Matchup: North Alabama Lions vs. Bellarmine Knights

North Alabama Lions vs. Bellarmine Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:45 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:45 PM ET Location: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.