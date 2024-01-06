Saturday's contest features the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) and the Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) clashing at Flowers Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-69 victory for heavily favored North Alabama according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 80, Central Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-10.7)

North Alabama (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

North Alabama has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Central Arkansas, who is 7-7-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Lions are 5-7-0 and the Bears are 6-8-0. In the past 10 contests, North Alabama has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Central Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball while allowing 75.1 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball) and have a +17 scoring differential overall.

North Alabama pulls down 36.2 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball) compared to the 36.5 of its opponents.

North Alabama connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Lions' 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 175th in college basketball, and the 93.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 270th in college basketball.

North Alabama forces 11.8 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (165th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.