Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Madison County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
