The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
  • Kansas is 12-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.
  • The Jayhawks average 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (66.5).
  • Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • TCU is 11-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.
  • The Horned Frogs score 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • TCU has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 69.0.
  • At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU scored 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.
  • The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
  • TCU sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center
1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce W 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Schollmaier Arena
1/13/2024 Houston - Schollmaier Arena

