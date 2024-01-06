If you reside in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oxford High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 5

12:00 AM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6

4:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Ramsay High School