The Florida International Panthers (9-5) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up just 0.6 more points per game (63.8) than the Panthers give up to opponents (63.2).
  • Jacksonville State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
  • Florida International is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
  • The Panthers average 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Gamecocks allow (64.4).
  • Florida International is 8-2 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • Jacksonville State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The Panthers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (40.6%).

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
  • Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%
  • Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%
  • Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Jacksonville State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Coastal Carolina W 84-72 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/19/2023 UT Arlington L 69-64 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/29/2023 South Carolina State W 55-41 Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Liberty - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/13/2024 Western Kentucky - Pete Mathews Coliseum

