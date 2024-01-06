The Florida International Panthers (9-5) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up just 0.6 more points per game (63.8) than the Panthers give up to opponents (63.2).

Jacksonville State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Florida International is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The Panthers average 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Gamecocks allow (64.4).

Florida International is 8-2 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Jacksonville State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

The Panthers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (40.6%).

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG% Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Jacksonville State Schedule