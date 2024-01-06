How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (9-5) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up just 0.6 more points per game (63.8) than the Panthers give up to opponents (63.2).
- Jacksonville State is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
- Florida International is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Panthers average 7.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Gamecocks allow (64.4).
- Florida International is 8-2 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- Jacksonville State is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Panthers are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Gamecocks allow to opponents (40.6%).
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Keiara Griffin: 7 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%
- Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%
- Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 84-72
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 69-64
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 55-41
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Liberty
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.