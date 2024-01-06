The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -4.5 138.5

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Jacksonville State has had an average of 135.0 points in its games this season, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Gamecocks' ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.

Jacksonville State has been the favorite in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

The Gamecocks have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Jacksonville State, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 3 25% 72.6 150.5 62.4 139.4 135.7 Florida International 10 83.3% 77.9 150.5 77.0 139.4 149.8

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The 72.6 points per game the Gamecocks put up are the same as the Panthers allow.

Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 77.0 points.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 6-6-0 0-2 3-9-0 Florida International 5-7-0 3-2 9-3-0

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits

Jacksonville State Florida International 4-3 Home Record 4-3 3-4 Away Record 1-4 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

