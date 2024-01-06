When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Jacksonville State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Jacksonville State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Jacksonville State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 1-0 NR NR 237

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State's best wins

Jacksonville State, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Tarleton State Texans 65-62 on December 18. With 16 points, KyKy Tandy was the leading scorer against Tarleton State. Second on the team was Andres Burney, with 13 points.

Next best wins

70-52 at home over South Alabama (No. 264/RPI) on November 30

70-63 at home over Florida International (No. 310/RPI) on January 6

77-62 on the road over UTSA (No. 318/RPI) on November 24

90-60 on the road over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on December 21

67-65 over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Jacksonville State has drawn the 300th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Gamecocks' 15 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Jax State's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Jacksonville State's next game

Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Liberty Flames vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Jacksonville State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.