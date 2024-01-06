Saturday's game at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Florida International Panthers (9-5) going head to head against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at 1:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 win for Florida International, who are favored by our model.

The Gamecocks enter this matchup after a 55-41 win against South Carolina State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 70, Jacksonville State 63

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Gamecocks took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 84-72 on December 17.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State 2023-24 Best Wins

84-72 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 199) on December 17

55-41 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 29

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 30

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Keiara Griffin: 7.0 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

7.0 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 46.6 FG% Asia Barclay: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.3 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks put up 63.8 points per game (219th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (187th in college basketball). They have a -7 scoring differential.

At home the Gamecocks are putting up 70.6 points per game, 11.6 more than they are averaging away (59.0).

At home Jacksonville State is giving up 53.2 points per game, 19.2 fewer points than it is away (72.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.