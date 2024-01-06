The Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-6.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-5.5) 137.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Jacksonville State is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total four out of 14 times this season.

Florida International has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

So far this season, nine out of the Panthers' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

