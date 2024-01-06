The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-7, 0-0 CUSA) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Florida International Panthers (5-10, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

In games Jacksonville State shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Panthers are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gamecocks sit at 94th.

The 72.6 points per game the Gamecocks score are the same as the Panthers give up.

Jacksonville State is 4-1 when scoring more than 77 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville State scores 78.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.

The Gamecocks are giving up 59.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.2 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.3).

Jacksonville State is draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.9 more threes and three% points better than it is averaging on the road (5.4 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule