Fairview High School plays at Madison Academy on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairview vs. Madison Academy Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

Brooks High School at Sparkman High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6

4:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6

7:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy