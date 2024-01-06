Fairview High School plays at Madison Academy on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairview vs. Madison Academy Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

Brooks High School at Sparkman High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 6
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.