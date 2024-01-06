River Ridge High School will host Excel High School at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

Excel vs. River Ridge Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

New Port Richey, FL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pasco County Games Today

Wesley Chapel High School at King High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Academy at the Lakes High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on January 6

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Land O' Lakes High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leto High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Monroe County Games Today

Wilcox Central High School at J. F. Shields High School