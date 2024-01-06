Florida Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Excel High School vs. River Ridge High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
River Ridge High School will host Excel High School at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.
Excel vs. River Ridge Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
