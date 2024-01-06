Covenant Christian School hosts Decatur High School at 1:30 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.

Decatur vs. Covenant Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Center Hill High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Clements High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6

Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School