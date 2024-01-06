Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Decatur High School vs. Covenant Christian School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Covenant Christian School hosts Decatur High School at 1:30 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.
Decatur vs. Covenant Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games Today
Center Hill High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Falkville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
