Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Crenshaw Christian Academy vs. Sparta Academy Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Crenshaw Christian Academy plays on the road versus Sparta Academy at 7:15 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.
Crenshaw Chr vs. Sparta Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Conecuh County Games Today
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
