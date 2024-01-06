Covington County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Covington County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andalusia High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.