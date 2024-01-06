Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Cherokee County High School vs. Etowah High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Etowah High School will host Cherokee County High School in 4A play on Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County vs. Etowah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
