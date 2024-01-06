On Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 PM CT, Brooks High School is on the road versus Sparkman High School.

Brooks vs. Sparkman Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:30 PM CT

4:30 PM CT Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games Today

Fairview High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6

7:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanner High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 6

8:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games Today

DeSoto Central High School at Florence High School