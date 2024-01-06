The Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), who have won three straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Auburn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, six out of the Tigers' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Arkansas is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Razorbacks games have hit the over 11 out of 13 times this year.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Auburn is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +4500 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

