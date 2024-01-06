The Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), who have won three straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-2.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-2.5) 157.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Auburn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • So far this season, six out of the Tigers' 13 games have gone over the point total.
  • Arkansas is 4-9-0 ATS this season.
  • Razorbacks games have hit the over 11 out of 13 times this year.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Auburn is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +4500 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.
  • Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

