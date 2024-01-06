Auburn vs. Arkansas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), who have won three straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-2.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-2.5)
|157.5
|-142
|+118
Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Auburn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- So far this season, six out of the Tigers' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- Arkansas is 4-9-0 ATS this season.
- Razorbacks games have hit the over 11 out of 13 times this year.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Auburn is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +4500 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.
- Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
