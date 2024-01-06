How to Watch Auburn vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- Auburn is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 128th.
- The 84.8 points per game the Tigers record are 8.4 more points than the Razorbacks allow (76.4).
- Auburn has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn scored 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tigers were better at home last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
- Auburn made 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 101-66
|Neville Arena
|1/2/2024
|Pennsylvania
|W 88-68
|Neville Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/9/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/13/2024
|LSU
|-
|Neville Arena
