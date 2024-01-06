The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game win streak into a road matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), winners of three straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
  • Auburn is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 128th.
  • The 84.8 points per game the Tigers record are 8.4 more points than the Razorbacks allow (76.4).
  • Auburn has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn scored 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tigers were better at home last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 away from home.
  • Auburn made 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State W 82-62 Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga W 101-66 Neville Arena
1/2/2024 Pennsylvania W 88-68 Neville Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/9/2024 Texas A&M - Neville Arena
1/13/2024 LSU - Neville Arena

