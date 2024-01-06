Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Andalusia High School vs. Opp High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Opp High School will host Andalusia High School at 3:30 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Andalusia vs. Opp Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT
- Location: Opp, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.