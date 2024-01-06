The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at Memorial Gymnasium, starting at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Commodores are 13.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is 158.5 for the matchup.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -13.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 158.5 points nine times.

The average total in Alabama's outings this year is 168.7, 10.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

This season, Alabama has won four out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Crimson Tide have been at least a -1200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 92.3% chance to win.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 9 75% 92.8 161.3 75.8 146.8 159.8 Vanderbilt 1 7.7% 68.5 161.3 71 146.8 141.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama put together a 14-7-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Crimson Tide record 92.8 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 71 the Commodores give up.

When Alabama puts up more than 71 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 7-5-0 5-1 9-3-0 Vanderbilt 5-8-0 1-0 4-9-0

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Vanderbilt 15-0 Home Record 14-6 9-3 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

